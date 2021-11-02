CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines’ Mynt secures $300 million from Warburg Pincus, other investors

By Reuters
 7 days ago
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines’ Mynt said on Tuesday it raised $300 million in capital from U.S. private equity firms Warburg...

AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Philippines economic recovery from pandemic loses momentum in Q3

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while. Although the Southeast Asian economy had recovered from five straight quarters of contraction in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
theregister.com

Indian securities depository exposed 44 million investors' personal info – twice

Indian infosec consultancy CyberX9 claims it twice found records of 43.9 million shareholders exposed by systems operated by Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) – and that the depository company responded slowly to its alerts of significant vulnerabilities. CDSL bills itself as a crucial player in India's financial markets. It serves...
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Belfast health-tech company secures US investor to aid expansion

B-Secur recently received FDA clearance for its heart monitoring technology and hopes to expand its offering in the US market. Belfast-based health-tech company B-Secur has raised a total of £8.8m this year, attracting its first US investor in the process. Its latest round of funding was led by US-based First...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Mynt becomes first fintech Unicorn in the Philippines with $300 million fund raise

Mynt, the mobile payment and credit service owned by Philippine mobile operator Globe Telecom, has raised over $300 million in funding, valuing the firm at over $2 billion. The investment round was led by global investment giant Warburg Pincus, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital, one of Mynt's existing investors. The round also includes participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe and Ayala.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
channele2e.com

Upstack Secures $100 Million In Financing

Upstack has announced it received $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit. Upstack’s lead investor Berkshire Partners sponsored the financing of the deal and worked closely with Upstack throughout the transaction. The money will be used to scale and expand the company’s platform, which combines...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Sacramento renewable fuel company Infinium raises $69 million from investors including Amazon

Sacramento clean energy technology company Infinium has raised a new $69 million round of venture investment for its electric-derived replacement for petroleum-based transportation fuel. Lead investors in the new round include NextEra Energy Resources LLC, the world’s largest renewable energy company, and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund. “We’re super excited going...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thepaypers.com

Mynt secures USD 300 mln

Mynt has raised over USD 300 million in funding, valuing Mynt at over USD 2 billion. The investment round was led by global investment Warburg Pincus and global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe, Ayala and Bow Wave.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Digital Currency Group Valued at $10B, Raises $700 Million from Google and Others

Digital Currency Group now stands at a whopping $10 billion valuation after the crypto conglomerate completed a round of secondary shares sales. The New York-based giant Digital Currency Group sold $700 million worth of shares in a secondary sale in a deal on Monday led by some high-profile participants such as SoftBank, Alphabet Inc’s Capital G, and Ribbit Capital.
STOCKS
San Diego Business Journal

Tentarix Biotherapeutics Secures $50 Million

Secured $50 million in Series A funding to back the development of its novel biotherapeutics platform. The funding round was led by Versant Ventures, a healthcare venture capital firm with $4.2 billion under management and Samsara BioCapital, a biotech investment firm based in Palo Alto. The early-stage biotech is headquartered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fortune

The lines between VCs and other investors are getting blurry

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers. Finance reporter Anne Sraders here, filling in for Lucinda (she’ll be back in your care on Monday). This...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Cardano-based DeFi protocol Ardana raises $10 million from Three Arrows Capital and others

Ardana, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Cardano blockchain, has raised $10 million in strategic funding. Three Arrows Capital and Ascensive Assets co-led the round, with cFund, Morningstar Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Kronos Research, FMFW, MGNR, Selini Capital, Skynet Trading, and Portico Ventures also participating. The funding was secured...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Fifty Years, a deep tech investor, has raised $90 million from tens of ‘unicorn’ founders

The money isn’t coming from just anywhere. Firm co-founder Seth Bannon tells us the firm aimed to recruit founders of 20 so-called unicorn companies so that they would have a vested interest in — and could occasionally advise — its portfolio companies. He says that Fifty Years wound up instead with 44 “unicorn” founders, including from Spotify, Github, Skype, Supercell, Minecraft, Dropbox, Unity, Klarna, Zendesk, Kahoot and Upstart.
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

After Raising $8.5 Million from Private Investors, Portal Announces Republic.co Offering

San Francisco, United States, 27th October, 2021, Portal, a self-hosted wallet and true cross-chain Layer 2 DEX built on Bitcoin, is delighted to announce its public equity sale through Republic.co, a multi-asset investment platform that allows anyone to invest in vetted, private startups. The public sale will take place mid-November.
MARKETS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

