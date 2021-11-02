CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopes Already Fading as COP26 Climate Pledges Fall Short

By Henry Ridgwell
Voice of America
 7 days ago

There are stark warnings from scientists that a failure to agree to...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

TheConversationCanada

Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold

Global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase to almost 2019 levels this year, upending last year’s unprecedented drop caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. This means that emissions are trending upwards again, when they should be in rapid decline if we are to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. We created the Climate Clock in 2015 to show how quickly we are approaching 1.5 C, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement global temperature goal and a consequential threshold for climate impacts. The clock tracks global emissions and temperature data, and uses the most recent...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAL Radio

UN: Net zero pledges on climate give hope, but still vague

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says a “leadership gap” is undermining the world's efforts to curb global warming, days before presidents and prime ministers from around the globe gather for a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday that time is...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fading#Greenhouse Gas Emissions
kdal610.com

Scientific advisers urge detailed plans from COP26, not just climate pledges

LONDON (Reuters) – Thirty eight scientific advisers to governments have urged leaders at the upcoming COP26 climate conference to focus on detailed action plans, not just pledges, on how to keep a 1.5 Celsius temperature limit within reach. In four days’ time, governments will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, to meet...
ENVIRONMENT
Physics World

The COP26 climate summit: what scientists hope it will achieve

As the COP26 climate summit gets underway in Glasgow, the stakes could not be higher. If we want to limit the average global temperature rise to 2 °C above pre-industrial levels, then ambitions need to be raised. The promise from many nations is to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Net Zero Carbon events pledge to be presented at COP26 Global Climate Summit

In the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the global events industry has adopted a comprehensive “Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge” to commit actors in the sector to targets aligned with the Paris Climate Accord. The pledge has wide-ranging industry support, with members of the...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Sense of hope needed on climate change - Drakeford

The global climate change summit COP26 must deliver "a sense of hope for people for the future," Wales' first minister has said. Action from world leaders would inspire confidence in the public to make changes in their own lives, he claimed. Talks are set to get under way in Glasgow...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Glasgow COP26: Climate finance pledges from rich nations inadequate

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, have begun. Much attention has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called "climate finance" for developing nations.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Major media brands sign up to climate content pledge during Cop26

The pledge was brought together by environmental sustainability body Albert. Twelve of the UK’s major media brands have agreed to increase the amount and improve the quality of their climate change storytelling. The signatories – including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky – represent more than 70% of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The Glasgow climate summit has already achieved success. But time is running short.

John F. Kerry is the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate. He was secretary of state from 2013 to 2017. The world has entered the decisive decade for confronting the climate crisis. This week’s global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, has already helped summon more ambition to face this emergency than the world has ever seen. In that regard, the summit has already achieved success. We can still avoid a catastrophe, but time is running short.
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Japan pledges extra $10 billion to bridge climate financing gap at COP26

Japan will commit another $10 billion to decarbonizing low- and middle-income countries on top of its previous pledges, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his first trip abroad since winning the job. The world's fifth-largest GHG emitter had pledged $60 billion from its public and private sectors in overseas climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Rallies in Sydney, Melbourne Protest Australia's Climate Policy

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE — More than 1,000 people demonstrated on Saturday in Australia's biggest cities of Sydney and Melbourne to protest the government's climate policies and the strategies it offered at a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. Sydney's first legal protest after a monthslong COVID-19 lockdown saw about 1,000 people march in...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Focus turns to climate finance after flurry of COP26 pledges

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Governments will push for agreement on Monday on how to help vulnerable countries deal with global warming and compensate them for damage already done, a test of whether developing and rich nations can end a standoff over cash for climate change. At the start of a crunch...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
ENVIRONMENT

