Hopes Already Fading as COP26 Climate Pledges Fall Short

Global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase to almost 2019 levels this year, upending last year’s unprecedented drop caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. This means that emissions are trending upwards again, when they should be in rapid decline if we are to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. We created the Climate Clock in 2015 to show how quickly we are approaching 1.5 C, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement global temperature goal and a consequential threshold for climate impacts. The clock tracks global emissions and temperature data, and uses the most recent...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO