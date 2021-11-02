This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire Is The Best Place To Spend Your Weekend
One of the best things about New Hampshire is the abundance of local goods and services available throughout the state. Those who love the idea of supporting local businesses appreciate just how easy it is to do here. One of the most important efforts is making sure local farms have the support they need and that’s why we love just how many farmers markets exist here. This one, located in Contoocook, is open year-round and in the winter they move the entire operation indoors. The result is a fun weekend experience that you’ll want to see.
The Contoocook Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. From May through October you can find it behind the local train depot. From November through April it operates at the Maple Street School on Maple Street. You can learn more about the market and what they offer by following them on Facebook. The market can be reached at 603-746-3018.
Address: Contoocook Farmers' Market, 896 Main St, Contoocook, NH 03229, USA
