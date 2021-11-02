This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire Is The Best Place To Spend Your Weekend

One of the best things about New Hampshire is the abundance of local goods and services available throughout the state. Those who love the idea of supporting local businesses appreciate just how easy it is to do here. One of the most important efforts is making sure local farms have the support they need and that’s why we love just how many farmers markets exist here. This one, located in Contoocook, is open year-round and in the winter they move the entire operation indoors. The result is a fun weekend experience that you’ll want to see.

The Contoocook Farmers Market is one of the best examples of local New Hampshire life anywhere in the state.

There's a lot to love about it, but one of our favorites is the fact that it's open year-round.

In a place like New Hampshire, where winters can be harsh, it's nice to know that we have a place to go for fresh produce, meat and baked goods even when we can't visit a farm.

Local farmers and purveyors of other goods come each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to sell their goodies and it's easy to spend the entire day here.

Of course, we love the fresh produce. And when they move indoors to the Maple Street School in November, theres's still plenty to enjoy.

We also love the goodies that are made with love by locals, like these picked veggies.

And we're also excited to see the Webster Ridge Farm table for lots of local jams, jellies, salsas and sauces.

The market has just about anything you might need to prepare the perfect meal, including meat, cheese and even things like pottery in which to serve it!

The Contoocook Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. From May through October you can find it behind the local train depot. From November through April it operates at the Maple Street School on Maple Street. You can learn more about the market and what they offer by following them on Facebook. The market can be reached at 603-746-3018.

Address: Contoocook Farmers' Market, 896 Main St, Contoocook, NH 03229, USA