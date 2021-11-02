CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Muni Lot draws in thousands for Sunday's rivalry, some as early as 3 a.m.

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

For several generations, Cleveland's Municipal Parking Lot...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
The Hill

Here are the six latest Trump allies to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Parking Lot
CNN

Elon Musk doesn't get paid, buy stuff or pay taxes like you do

New York (CNN Business) — The world's wealthiest people have unfathomable riches. But there's a huge difference between wealth and income, and that's what makes Elon Musk's weekend Twitter stunt, polling his followers about whether to sell 10% of his Tesla stock, both fascinating and jarring. For the uninitiated: Musk,...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy