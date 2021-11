Things around Five Nights at Freddy‘s: Security Breach got a bit murky after the series creator retired amid controversy, but the game now has a release date. It was known that the title was expected before the end of the year and, well, that was accurate, but it was cut kind of close, as it’s showing up in mid December. At least fans will be able to experience a true 3D game in the series before the year is out. What will happen in the series’ future sans the creator still remains to be seen, but we’ve been assured it will remain in capable hands.

