NFL

What the Von Miller trade means for the Rams and Broncos

By Dom Cosentino
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn advance of Tuesday's usually overhyped NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams acquired veteran edge rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the Rams' second- and third-round draft picks in 2022. What's the impact for both teams? Let's take a look:. 1. The Rams get...

www.thescore.com

theScore

NFL award rankings: Updated look at race for MVP, rookie honors, more

The NFL's elite players and coaches are beginning to solidify their respective cases for the league's top individual awards midway through the 2021 season. Here's a current look at the best five candidates for the main honors:. Coach of the Year. 5. Matt LaFleur, Packers. The Packers reeled off seven...
NFL

