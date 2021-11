What way to better get into the fall spirit than by enjoying some good, old-fashioned candy corn? This fantastic treat is tasty and festive, and the colors make any dessert spread pop. But, if you're looking to up your candy corn game, then let us introduce you to this candy corn fudge recipe. Like actual candy corn, it's totally sweet, but the white chocolate adds such a decadent touch. If you have a sweet tooth, then you're sure to love it. We're pretty obsessed with this recipe, and we're certain it would be a great way to wow your guests at a fall fest or Halloween party.

