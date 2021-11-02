CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

5 Ways to Make Passive Income Through Real Estate

By James Larkin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarning passive income from real estate transactions could be an excellent way to achieve financial independence. But choosing the right type of investment can be daunting, especially if you’ve never done it before. The good news is that there are ways to grow your money without having to spend...

thebalance.com

Using Your Home Equity To Buy Another House

People tap into their home equity for a variety of reasons. One potential use of home equity funds is to purchase another house or investment property. There are both pros and cons to borrowing from your home equity, and there are a few ways to do it. Here’s a breakdown to help you decide if using your home equity to buy another house is a good idea for you.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them)

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, there are many different investment vehicles to choose from. One such vehicle is the REIT, which allows investors to put their money into real estate-based assets without the risk and hassle of … Continue reading → The post Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Real Estate Q&A: What’s the Best Way to Prevent Title Fraud?

(TNS)—Q: Recently, there has been an emphasis on stealing titles and the loss of a home. What is the best way to check on the status of our titles and prevent our properties from being stolen? — James. A: Real estate title fraud is a severe but fortunately rare event.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Real Estate Investing#Reit#Inves
Springfield Business Journal

What are some mistakes real estate investors make?

Jeanna Callahan is available to answer your questions regarding residential real estate. Watching HGTV doesn’t provide real estate superpowers. Those shows usually feature more extreme areas (LA, NYC etc) giving unrealistic ROI expectations. Adding paint & flooring does not instantly net you 100k. Spending money in the right place, the right way, and knowing what buyers value is crucial to success - as well as understanding there’s a difference between appraised value and “buyer” value and how to prioritize both. Partnering with a REALTOR is key for investors to buy right, sell right, and maximize renovations in between.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Overview

Six acres at 7330 Old Shell Road in Mobile have been sold to a private investor for $267,000. David Cooper of the Berkshire Hathaway Cooper & Co., Inc. Commercial Division represented the sellers and buyer. According to AL.com, Secret Scientist Clothing has leased 4,400 ft2 of office space at 1400 Montlimar Drive, also in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties. Nearby, USA Health has opened a medical office in 3,500 ft2 in University Place at 820 University Boulevard, according to Meeks and Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who worked with the landlord on the lease. Harry Brislin of USA Properties worked with the tenant. In Saraland, a local investor paid $160,000 for 1.03 acres at 416 Highway 43 South in Salarand and plans to market the commercial property for lease or build to suit, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the buyer. Joey Betbeze of Betbeze Realty worked for the seller. In Brewton, A Nails Salon has leased 1,200 ft2 in Douglas Square at 2079 Douglas Ave. and plans to open by the end of the year, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling.
MOBILE, AL
RichmondBizSense

Local house flipping trio makes the leap into commercial real estate

After flipping a number of residential properties, three new local developers have struck their first commercial deal in Shockoe Slip. Brothers Phillip and Victor Thai along with business partner Robert Lee purchased the Golden Convenience Center building at ​​1217 E. Main St. last month for $900,000. The one-story property is...
RICHMOND, VA
perrysburg.com

Real Estate Transfers

Real estate transfers received for October 8 to 22, 2021. Buckeye Real Estate Group, LLC, to Rakesh and Priti R. Mistry, 1011 Stoneleigh Road, $429,900. Scott and Molly Thompson to Alice K. Lindeman, 440 East Second Street, $290,000. Ryan W. and Meredith M. Glazener to Matthew J. and Julia L. Brumbaugh, 14611 Thistledown Lane, $265,000. Nicholas and Michelle Chapman to James Wielgopolski and…
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Inman.com

What makes a good real estate broker?

With over three million active real estate licensees in the United States (according to NAR), both good and bad real estate brokers obviously exist. Does the raw volume or number of agents indicate whether a broker is good or bad? What determines good or bad? Is it perhaps a broker’s reputation? Could it be the split that brokers give their agents? Do they have a successful digital presence or the ability to provide good leads? Is the broker a qualified professional?
REAL ESTATE
retechnology.com

4 Ways Real Estate Agents Can Use Free Time to Find More Opportunities

Down time got you down? Here are four ways real estate agents can thrive in their free time and find more opportunities:. There are endless resources to be found online. You can be more active in a Facebook Group for real estate agents. Play some YouTube videos while you are watching your children. Listen to podcasts while you are cleaning or working out. Or perhaps dig into a real estate blog for a multitude of topics to improve your internet or social media presence.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

4 Ways to Disrupt the Commercial Real-Estate Market

To say that commercial real estate has undergone significant disruption over the last year feels like an understatement, to say the least. With many companies using the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to downsize their offices and transition to a more remote workforce, some real-estate companies have undeniably struggled. On...
RETAIL
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Inflation and real estate

With the Federal Reserve printing money at an alarming rate and prices of many commodities rising, inflationary concerns are on the horizon and the US dollar is volitive. There has been a continual drop in the value of the dollar during the past 10 months. So, the purchasing power of cash is already suffering on a local and an international basis and domestic inflation will only make things worse.
MLS
Inman.com

4 simple ways to create a positive culture at your real estate brokerage

‘I believe that you can’t oversee from afar,’ Creig Northrop told an in-person audience at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Thursday. As anyone who has ever tried to lead a team of real estate agents knows, team culture is the backbone of almost anything else — if the people in your brokerage click, everything from getting leads to getting those properties sold goes more smoothly. The key, however, is to understand that this type of team environment is not a stroke of luck but something brokers have to constantly work to create.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Paul Barrett and Christine Jones of The Kinderhook Group (TKGRE) offer a magnificent National Historic home on the Hudson, lovingly cared for and well located. What’s on the Market – An...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
irei.com

Invesco Real Estate makes investment in single-family rental platform

Avanta Residential, the single-family rental affiliate of Hunt Cos., has secured a recapitalization and strategic investment from Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager. Invesco Real Estate said it recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for single-family rentals as people’s live-work-play boundaries become more blurred....
REAL ESTATE
wdnonline.com

Real Estate Today

Featuring Western Oklahoma’s finest real estate investments. Time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic had many Americans tackling the home improvement project they had been dreaming of. The top reason Americans haven’t completed their pandemic project is because it takes too much time. 2. Make your bathroom shine. Nearly...
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

What Is a Real Estate Appraiser?

A real estate appraiser provides you and your mortgage lender with an unbiased estimate of the home’s value. For homebuyers, a real estate appraiser lets you know if the home’s price is accurate and fair. If you’re a homeowner looking to refinance your mortgage, a real estate appraiser can help you determine if your home value has increased, which would make it worth refinancing.
REAL ESTATE
NWI.com

Best Real Estate Team

“In a world where customer service is not always a priority, customer service is our priority,” says Jackie Redman, who with Karen Pasek works as a team for CRIS Realty. “We pride ourselves on the relationships we create and build with our clients. We strive to understand their goals and expectations and keep their best interests at heart.”
REAL ESTATE

