You’re running out of your house and rushing to your car, backpack gripping onto your shoulder for dear life. You barrel down George Bush Drive and turn onto Wellborn Road as quickly as you can. Then, you hear it. The loud, rhythmic horn of our roots — the train. Before your heart can even sink, you see the line waiting to turn into West Campus Garage. Yet again, you’re experiencing the well-worn joke of Texas A&M parking. Oh, and you’re very late for your 8 a.m.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO