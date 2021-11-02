CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Brr! See The 12 Coldest Days On Record In Albany History

By Matty Jeff
 7 days ago
Have you noticed the mornings are starting to get chillier here in the Capital Region? It is nothing compared to what could come this winter and the 12 coldest days on record in Albany. Maybe like my family you strive to not turn the heat on until November, but...

Hot 99.1

What’s Causing That Nasty Smell in Mechanicville-Stillwater Neighborhood?

Driving through Mechanicville and especially growing up there, you know there is a good chance that you will get stuck by a train at some point. It's a railroad town. In fact, I grew up on Railroad Street and there are literally tracks in the front and the back of my childhood home. Although we all tolerate the waiting and the loud horns from the trains, there is a neighborhood that is dealing with something quite nasty because of them.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

See The Unique ‘Glamping’ School Bus Only 2 Hours From Albany

This school bus will make going to school fun for all. Part of enjoying the great outdoors this fall is finding new, unique places to stay and experience. Luckily, Upstate New York has no shortage of such destinations. This is why you have to check out this gem: a school bus converted for super comfortable glamping!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

The ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Festival is Back on in Seneca Falls

The Christmas classic movie from 1946, "It's A Wonderful Life" is coming to our very own Bedford Falls...Seneca Falls, NY. Seneca Falls has long been believed to be the inspiration for the small town, Bedford Falls" in the movie. Frank Capra supposedly visited Seneca Falls while writing the script for "It's A Wonderful Life", which includes references to Upstate New York cities like Elmira, Buffalo, and Rochester.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Albany, NY
Hot 99.1

Visit These 15 Amazing Upstate NY Italian Bakeries for the Holidays

There are hundreds of thousands of Italian-Americans living in Upstate New York. Huge percentages of the populations of Utica, Syracuse, Buffalo, Binghamton, and the Hudson Valley can trace their heritage back to "the old country.' The Italian bakeries and pastry shops of Upstate have served this population well over the last century or so. And for those who are not Italian also. The bake shops and pastry stores on this list, many of them 50, 60 and even 100 years old, have been providing Italian holiday cookies, cannoli's, and wedding cakes for generations of their neighbors. Italian bread, now common in every supermarket, started out in the old brick ovens of these bakery's in the 1800s. And the loaves remain as heavenly as ever even today.
UTICA, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1 Welcomes Dababy To Albany And We’ve Got Your Tickets

It's another Hot 99.1 show in Albany and we've got your chance to beat the box office and win your way in!. A Little Booking Agency Presents, DaBaby at The Albany Convention Center, November 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. But we’ve got your chance to beat the box office and win your way in! Just fill out the form below to enter!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

