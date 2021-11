Top Dallas Stars prospect Thomas Harley played his first NHL game on Aug. 5, 2020 in the round-robin portion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 18-year-old struggled along with the rest of his team as the Colorado Avalanche skated their way to a dominating 4-0 victory. He knew that he did not play well and promised himself that his next chance would be better. That chance, however, took a bit longer than he anticipated. Since that night in the Edmonton bubble, he has not made his way back to the NHL level. Now, after being called up to the NHL Monday, his chance will come on the Stars’ current three-game road trip.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO