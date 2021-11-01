CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers lose Danny Green against Trail Blazers to hamstring injury

By Ky Carlin
 7 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Monday night’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers severely shorthanded. They are still missing Ben Simmons as he continues to work on himself, they did not have Joel Embiid as he took a night off to rest, and they then lost Tobias Harris shortly before tipoff as he entered the health and safety protocols.

Now, they will be down another starter as they look to finish off the Blazers on Monday.

Veteran Danny Green headed to the locker room in the third quarter and it was announced shortly after that he would not return in this one. The team’s sharpshooter was diagnosed with left hamstring tightness and he will not return in this one.

Green will finish the night with 11 points and he knocked down three of his four triples in this one. He also pulled down three rebounds with an assist in 19 minutes of play. The Sixers hold the lead as they enter the fourth quarter at home.

