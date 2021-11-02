CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granddaughter shares 82-year-old grandma getting 1st tattoo on TikTok

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never too late to get your first tattoo. Brandy O’Reilly found that out firsthand when her 82-year-old grandmother – Judy Dede – announced she planned on getting some ink. O’Reilly told Fox News she couldn’t believe her ears when she heard Dede wanted to get a tattoo and...

