Rangers sign Adam Fox to historic contract

Just how good has Adam Fox been in his two-plus seasons with the New York Rangers?. Since the start of his career in 2019-20, the new $66.5 million man has racked up 83 assists in 134 games. The only defensemen with more in that span are Washington's John Carlson, Tampa's Victor Hedman and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, but Fox has been the more efficient player. His goals-for rate of 60.09% and expected-goals-for per 60 minutes of 2.58 are the best of that quartet, according to Evolving Hockey.

