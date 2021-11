That bizarre question was Elon Musk’s reply to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) tweeting his support for an income tax on billionaires. On Saturday, Musk had tweeted about a proposal from some Democrats to tax unrealized gains, which would include profits from rising stock prices, even if the owner had not yet sold the stock. Under the current U.S. income tax code, taxable income is assessed on capital gains like stock only after the stock is sold.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO