Minaj suggests plan to sue newspaper

By Eva Tillich Managing Editor jxsbc@iup.edu
Penn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody thought that this day would come, but Nicki Minaj plans to sue The Penn. This comes after The Penn published a story in the culture section of the newspaper under the column titled “The Crimson Hoax.” The Crimson Hoax is a satire column similar to “The Onion.”. This...

www.thepenn.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
