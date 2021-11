Picture this; you are sitting on your couch in your matching holiday pajama set, trying to figure out which Christmas movie to watch. There are cookies in the oven and it is snowing outside, all while the soothing voice of Michael Bublé plays in the background. Now, tell me that what I just described doesn’t sound like the perfect night? There are so many things that make the holidays special but there is something about the music of the Christmas season that brings it all together like nothing else.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO