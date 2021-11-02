CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIL deal, Grit Factory

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 7 days ago

Badgers safety Collin Wilder's 'Grit Factory' hats may go on sale soon....

Payton Thorne signs NIL deal with Michigan-based beer bar

Just in time for a showdown with Michigan, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne signed an NIL deal. Thorne is partnering with HopCat, a beer bar based in Michigan, the company announced Thursday. “We aren’t just writing a check and hoping for a social media post,” HopCat brand manager Michele Ary...
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne strikes NIL deal with HopCat

Michigan State fans will soon be able to eat a Payton Thorne Burger across the street from campus. Michigan-based restaurant and beer bar HopCat announced on Thursday is has signed MSU’s starting quarterback to a name, image and likeness deal. In addition to the burger named after him – “a double smashburger with American cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg served on a pretzel bun” – Thorne’s arrangement includes hosting a charity event later this year where $1 from every bill goes to a charity of Thorne’s choosing and “additional partner perks,” HopCat’s parent company, Project BarFly, said in a press release.
Bucky's 5th Quarter

B5Q Blogopean Union: The Grit Factory is a real place now

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
Company signs NIL deal with UK men’s basketball players

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Realm Shires Services Inc., the owner and operator of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has announced an NIL sponsorship deal with the men’s basketball players of the University of Kentucky. Each player that has agreed to the contract will become an ambassador of the FTX brand as...
Anthony Richardson inks new NIL deal with Gainesville Dodge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson had a rough first career start against the nation's No. 1 defense on Saturday, but that hasn't stopped the redshirt freshman from once again cashing in on the hype surrounding his potential upside. According to ActionNetwork.com's Darren Rovell, Richardson has signed a name,...
Kentucky Men's Basketball Team Signs Cryptocurrency Deal with FTX US Under NIL Rules

Each player on the Kentucky men's basketball team will get paid monthly after signing an exclusive deal with FTX US:. Kentucky’s whole basketball team signed a crypto NIL deal that will pay each of them monthly. Huge for those guys and for recruiting. <a href="https://t.co/MheGhpMw1T">https://t.co/MheGhpMw1T</a> <a href="https://t.co/QSyK1aOv8m">pic.twitter.com/QSyK1aOv8m</a>. The NIL deal...
'Grit Factory' closed on UW football sideline, but Badgers getting gear from Collin Wilder's NIL deals

Fans won’t see “The Grit Factory” trucker hat on the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline again Saturday at Rutgers, but they can buy one for themselves. Badgers senior safety Collin Wilder signed a pair of name, image and likeness deals for his Halloween-costume-turned-turnover-prop. Those deals prevent the hat and other “Grit Factory” merchandise from being on the sidelines because UW’s policies bar engaging in NIL activities during games. Wearing the hat — which players did after coming up with turnovers last week against then-No. 9 Iowa — during games would constitute advertising for the product.
Matter: Powers deserves more credit for elevating Mizzou's program

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: Dave, thanks as always for your chats. I realize he was “before your time”, but care to share any thoughts re: Warren Powers? I didn’t attend Mizzou, but he was their HFBC during my college years. Hindsight is 20/20, but seems to me his departure ushered in an era of mediocrity starting with “Woody’s Wagon”, and not remedied until Coach Pinkel fixed things.
UK inks NIL Deal with Morgan & Morgan; gets billboard in New York

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team arrived in New York City yesterday ahead of their season opener against Duke in the Champion’s Classic. After attending a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden last night to watch some former Wildcat players and staff, they went to Times Square this morning to unveil their latest NIL deal.
Husker road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 set for afternoon kick

From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska will return from a bye week and play a road game at Wisconsin in the middle of the afternoon. The Big Ten announced Monday that the Huskers and...
TyTy Washington signs NIL deal with America's Best Caviar

First Porsche, now caviar? TyTy Washington is truly enjoying the finer things in life. The Kentucky freshman guard has added a partnership with America’s Best Caviar to his rapidly-growing NIL portfolio. The Kentucky-based company hosted Washington at a signing event on Saturday at LexLive. If you’re keeping track at home,...
Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gators Quarterback and Eastside High graduate Anthony Richardson has put pen to paper on his first name image likeness deal with a local business in Gainesville. Richardson is now partnered with Gainesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the proud owner of a new...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following another eventful Saturday. The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week, but it’s still fun to look at a different type of rankings. ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 following...
Independent Group Formed to Help Facilitate NIL Deals for UW Athletes

Whether by coincidence or design, coming two days prior to the Oregon-Washington football game, a third-party group that calls itself Montlake Futures on Thursday announced it will act as a go-between in connecting current Husky athletes to name, image and likeness opportunities. Several high-profile donors, ex-UW athletes turned professionals and...
