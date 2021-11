MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jacob Frey will remain mayor of Minneapolis after his re-election on Wednesday, but in his next term he will work with a city council made up of seven new members, a shake-up at City Hall he hopes will help move his public safety vision forward. “This election marks a true turning point for our city,” Frey said after city officials tabulated ranked choice votes. “It marks a turning point where we all put aside the politics and we unite around a common vision.” Voters rejected the charter amendment proposal that would’ve replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety department that...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO