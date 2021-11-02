CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

A ‘More Democratic’ Process, Minneapolis Voters Could Change How The City Approaches Public Safety

By Anoa Changa
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRelh_0cjg6Zay00
Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Last year after George Floyd’s murder, community organizers spurred a national conversation on the role of policing and public safety. The collective outrage and sustained protests led to democracy in action.

In Tuesday’s election, Minneapolis voters have a chance to change the way the city handles public safety. Organizers like Miski Noor want voters to embrace the opportunity to change how the city deals with public safety and vote in favor of the public safety amendment known as Question 2.

Noor, an organizer with Black Visions, spoke with NewsOne over the weekend in between get out the vote events. Reflecting on the energy of early voters in line to cast their ballots Saturday, Noor says Minneapolis has been waiting for this change.

“There has been research, there have been studies, and different committees that have been formed,” Noor began. “It is literally the only police department that is set up this way in the entire state.”

They explained that the charter., enacted in 1961, was set up so that it shields the police department from meaningful accountability. Last year when city council members pledged to disband the Minneapolis Police Department, it was a direct result of lobbying from community organizers.

According to Noor, the campaign to change the city charter was ultimately a heavy lift for the community. Mobilizing after the charter commission squashed a vote from taking place last year, the community engaged in what they call an even “more democratic” process.

“We had to actually collect petition signatures to get it on the ballot this year,” Noor explained. “We had to collect at least 12,000 signatures; we collected over 22,000 signatures to get it on the ballot this year. This was through the rain and the Minnesota winter. During a pandemic, we still got 22,000 signatures and got people to show up and show out to make that happen.”

Black Visions is among the dozens of organizations that make up the Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition, a community-led movement committed to reimagining public safety in the city.

Capturing the energy and sustaining involvement beyond elections can be a challenge. But Noor says the election is just one tactic in their organizing. “Our work does not end on election day, and our work is about building power and transforming ourselves and the world,” Noor said. For Black Visions, the public safety charter amendment is a part of ongoing organizing they are engaged in, such as the “Path Forward” campaign.

Part of that work includes organizing People’s Movement Assemblies, local convenings that engage community members around common issues to identify next steps and methods of redress. More than neighborhood meetings, people’s assemblies offer an opportunity for deep engagement on issues to develop collaborative outcomes and points of advocacy. In some ways, they can serve as a road map for accountability and co-governance.

“Those conversations have really been seeding what could come next,” Noor said. “And then when this amendment passes, the first thing that happens is that within the first 30 days, a Department of Public Safety Commissioner is appointed.”

The new department will report to the city council, but the mayor will have some say in the appointment. While some residents have expressed concerns about what it means to disband the police department and establish a Department of Public Safety, Yes 4 Minneapolis offers a quick guide to how the update will work in practice.

“It is actually a bunch of people flexing our muscle of governance and decision making with each other so that we do get to make decisions about our lives,” Noor explained. “And so that we are the ones who are framing that and not just taking infrastructure and bureaucracy that doesn’t actually work for us.”

According to the campaign team, in the days leading to the final weekend before Election Day, Black Vision organizers and volunteers knocked over 20,000 doors and made close to 8,000 calls. The campaign engaged 2,000 volunteers in phone banking and canvassing. It also sent over 38,000 text messages as of last Friday.

The Yes on Question 2 campaign also has support from several elected officials, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley, state Sen. Omar Fateh, state Rep. Aisha Gomez and state Rep. Esther Agbaje. The Sahan Journal reported that the majority of elected officials who support the measure are people of color. According to the outlet, Ellison was an early supporter of the measure.

“We often look back in history admiringly at courageous leaders who stood for progress & justice – despite opposition,” tweeted Ellison. “In midst of the battle, their courage and vision are not always obvious to all. How can we muster vision, faith courage to act when it matters most?”

With the support of national organizations like the Movement for Black Lives and the Working Families Party, Minneapolis organizers like Noor have expanded their reach and community contacts. Instead of “parachuting in,” these organizations followed local leadership and supported local democratic practice strengthening local leadership.

“Everybody got invested in Minneapolis last year,” Noor continued. “The uprising in our city spread across the country, and then the world. And we know for a fact that we never win alone. We win with each other.”

1. Mourners attend the funeral of George Floyd at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329RZU_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 1 of 30

2. People follow and watch as a horse-drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd makes its way to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R95bg_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 2 of 30

3. Attendees put up a sign of support outside of the Fountain of Praise church during George Floyd's funeral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQ9bQ_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 3 of 30

4. Pallbearers carry the casket following the funeral of George Floyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dls1_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 4 of 30

5. Pallbearers move the casket of George Floyd into a hearse as the Rev. Al Sharpton looks on following Floyd's funeral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD6CH_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 5 of 30

6. Family members stand up and react as the Rev. Al Sharpton gives the eulogy during the funeral for George Floyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtYLD_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 6 of 30

7. Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, attends the funeral service for George Floyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412CHi_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 7 of 30

8. The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George Floyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX2JV_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 8 of 30

9. Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, attends the funeral service for George Floyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeU2j_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 9 of 30

10. Family members grieve as they speak during the funeral for George Floyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIk3q_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 10 of 30

11. Singer Ne-Yo performs at the funeral service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DOE2_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 11 of 30

12. Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BP4d4_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 12 of 30

13. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1jgp_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 13 of 30

14. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtByW_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 14 of 30

15. Joe Biden speaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaQZe_0cjg6Zay00

Source:Getty 15 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jj0dg_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

17.

17 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0tk5_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

19.

19 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5XFw_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

21.

21 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adEGL_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

23.

23 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uRUj_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

25.

25 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7l3M_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

27.

27 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOIsI_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

29.

29 of 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyvAp_0cjg6Zay00
Source:Getty

A ‘More Democratic’ Process, Minneapolis Voters Could Change How The City Approaches Public Safety was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Talk 1490

Surprise, Surprise: Review Of Ronald Greene Autopsy Indicates He Died From Police Brutality, Not The Car Crash

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A common mistake made by media outlets, law enforcement and society, in general, is the mistake of taking the word of police officers as gospel. Far too often, police reports are taken at face value and regarded as the official word of truth as if cops don’t have the same incentive to lie that everyone else does, particularly as it relates to police use of force incidents.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
News Talk 1490

CBS News Dragged For Article Questioning When Young Children Should Learn About Race

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In a poor attempt to spark a dialogue, CBS News ran a story essentially asking when young children should learn about race. Several Twitter users responded with accounts of being called the n-word as young children — an example is that children are bringing racism into the classroom — they clearly aren’t too young to be taught about race.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
News Talk 1490

5 Ways Climate Change Directly Affects Black People

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The myriad ways in which climate change affects Black people, in particular, is coming into sharper focus as President Joe Biden attends the COP25 United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow. Discussing ways to protect the world’s environment, the president...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Sidner
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Gwen Carr
Person
George Floyd
Person
Al Sharpton
News Talk 1490

America, Is That You? Just 1 Black Juror Selected In Murder Trial For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If I were to tell you that once upon a time in America, three white men were accused of hopping in pickup trucks, chasing a Black man around their neighborhood and essentially lynching him and that a nearly all-white jury would be presiding over the mens’ murder case, around what year would you guess this had happened in? 1950? 1964? Sometime during the Reconstruction era?
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy