Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

The Denver Broncos are trading outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 NFL draft picks that will happen on the second day of the draft. Miller has spent his entire career on the Broncos after being drafted there in the 2011 NFL Draft. A new era begins in Denver as the Rams attempt to win a Super Bowl by any means necessary. The Rams are currently 7-1 in the standings on the year.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO