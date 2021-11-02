Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos points to the crowd as he walks off the field after a 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.
The Denver Broncos are trading outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 NFL draft picks that will happen on the second day of the draft. Miller has spent his entire career on the Broncos after being drafted there in the 2011 NFL Draft. A new era begins in Denver as the Rams attempt to win a Super Bowl by any means necessary. The Rams are currently 7-1 in the standings on the year.
The trade deadline in the NFL is nearly here, and some big names are already on the move as the race for the playoffs heats up. At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, teams will no longer be able to complete trades. However, some transactions that were agreed upon and filed ahead of that deadline might still be announced after the cutoff time.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 draft picks. The Broncos will receive a second- and a third-round pick for their franchise’s career sacks leader.
Von Miller's time in Denver is over. Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving behind a string of heartbroken, shocked and angry Broncos fans. They've watched him in Denver for 11 seasons, the longest-tenured player on the team. Now they will seem him suit up for another team — one that has a 7-1 record and visions of making the Super Bowl.
DENVER — Summing up Von Miller's career in Denver isn't an easy thing to do. Eight-time Pro Bowler. Three-time All-Pro. Franchise's all-time sack leader. Unanimous 2010s All-Decade Team member. Super Bowl 50 MVP. Arguably the greatest defensive player to ever don the orange and blue, Miller is one of the...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is a new theme to the Broncos this week following their trade of Von Miller. “Nobody is surrendering here,’’ said head coach Vic Fangio. Miller, after his sad goodbyes from the Broncos’ locker room Monday, hit the ground running with excitement upon landing Tuesday in Los Angeles. He’s quickly moved on from the Broncos, as he must. Why shouldn’t the Broncos quickly move on from him?
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not happy with how the Odell Beckham Jr. situation panned out. For him, it didn’t have to end up OBJ and the team parting ways. Speaking out about the issue after the Browns confirmed they are releasing Beckham, Garrett expressed that he understands...
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
