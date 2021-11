Mississippi State and Auburn go head to head this weekend at Auburn, Alabama with the game starting at 11 pm central time. Auburn is already bowl eligible with a 6-3 record, while Mississippi State is one win away at 5-4. Mississippi State is 3-3 in SEC play, while Auburn is 3-2. The Auburn Tigers will be a challenge for the Bulldogs on their home turf where they are 4-1 this season. In their two SEC home games they were defeated by the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs 34-10, while they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 31-20. In their most recent game they lost to Texas A&M 20-3 on the road. Mississippi State also lost their last game 31-28 on the road at Arkansas on a late touchdown by the Razorbacks.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO