Economic indicators mixed as COVID-19 restrictions eased in The City

Los Angeles County is home to numerous world-famous cities that offer a lifestyle that only a few can afford, or to put it another way, a wealthy lifestyle. These cities' occupants are predominantly Hollywood celebrities, billionaire businesspeople, media moguls, and others of similar stature. To say the least, they generate a huge revenue that uplifts the whole county and state of California in one way or the other. The State of California also has cities that are on the other end of the financial spectrum. This essay will focus on three of such cities that are not economically stable and are also not deemed safe.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO