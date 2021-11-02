CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic indicators mixed as COVID-19 restrictions eased in The City

By Bay City News, Newsletter, The City
San Francisco Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report on the recovery of San Francisco’s economy presents a mix of good and bad as officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions. Overall, The City’s economic recovery has been...

KTLA

U.S. employers shrugged off COVID-19 and stepped up hiring, labor department report shows

America’s employers accelerated their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. That is a comparatively low […]
BUSINESS
Thrillist

Hawaii Is Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Ahead of Welcoming Back Tourists

As the US prepares to open its borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, 2021, places like Hawaii are being incredibly cautious about how they reopen. In keeping stride with the US, the Island territory is set to welcome tourists starting next week. Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, announced earlier this week that outdoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments is no longer subject to these restrictions. However, indoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments must continue to require six feet of distance and masks at all times.
HAWAII STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Co-ops could help solve San Francisco’s affordable housing crisis

Co-op housing, having fallen largely to the wayside for decades, is getting a second look in San Francisco as the stubbornly high cost of real estate has displaced working class families, entire communities of color and generations of locals. More than 40% of people who work in The City can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

U.S. Eases COVID Travel Restrictions, Tightens Testing Requirements

The Biden administration will roll out a new travel system next month that will make it tougher for unvaccinated Americans to reenter the country. The new system, effective Nov. 8, will also end the current U.S. travel ban, allowing international visitors as long as they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
TRAVEL
executivetraveller.com

Covid travel rules ease in cities around the globe

Brussels’ sidewalk cafesare once again packed with French- and English-speaking guests. Popular restaurants are booked until late in the evening, and the country’s famous beers were pouring freely in its many bars. In places around the world where travelers have been locked out by border rules and local health prohibitions,...
WORLD
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How deregulation and free-market capitalism hobbled the U.S. pandemic response | Opinion

In an era where emergent viruses are an increasing threat to health and welfare, the individualism of neoliberal policies is not enough. While neoliberalism can be good for an economy, it’s not so good for health. The post How deregulation and free-market capitalism hobbled the U.S. pandemic response | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

$1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud

Lawmakers passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 5, 2021, with negotiations still ongoing over Democrats’ $1.75 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change. The proposed $3 trillion in total spending is not only a big investment but a serious target for fraud. Most government spending does reach the intended targets – like mass transit, clean energy and broadband internet – but some of the money will undoubtedly be lost to fraud. How much is impossible to predict, but I believe a reasonable estimate based on past spending and research would put it at around...
ECONOMY
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
Lincoln Journal Star

UNL economic indicator declines in September

The latest economic indicator report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows the state's red-hot growth may be headed for a cool down soon. Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, fell by 0.91% in September. “The moderate decline suggests economic growth...
LINCOLN, NE
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saurabh

3 of the poorest cities of Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is home to numerous world-famous cities that offer a lifestyle that only a few can afford, or to put it another way, a wealthy lifestyle. These cities' occupants are predominantly Hollywood celebrities, billionaire businesspeople, media moguls, and others of similar stature. To say the least, they generate a huge revenue that uplifts the whole county and state of California in one way or the other. The State of California also has cities that are on the other end of the financial spectrum. This essay will focus on three of such cities that are not economically stable and are also not deemed safe.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s clampdown on parklets fuels turmoil

When the pandemic hit, droves of people who found themselves stuck inside rushed out to get puppies. That’s when Lynnet Spiegel knew she needed to figure out how to bring her pet store outdoors. Fortunately, it’s also when San Francisco officials created Shared Spaces, a program that allowed for parking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
CNBC

Trump's former energy secretary claims Biden's policies could lead to 'disaster'

Oil and natural gas prices have leaped globally in the last three months. Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said $100 oil within next six months is possible. "The potential for disaster is very real, both in a national security standpoint, and whether or not we literally can keep the lights on," he said.

