Economic indicators mixed as COVID-19 restrictions eased in The City

As the US prepares to open its borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, 2021, places like Hawaii are being incredibly cautious about how they reopen. In keeping stride with the US, the Island territory is set to welcome tourists starting next week. Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, announced earlier this week that outdoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments is no longer subject to these restrictions. However, indoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments must continue to require six feet of distance and masks at all times.
