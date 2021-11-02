CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new bottled cocktail range from one of Sydney's best bars is coming in hot for summer

By Jordan Clayden-Lewis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s just around the corner, so the silly season shenanigans won't be far behind. Which makes the release of this fancy new bottled cocktail range by Maybe Sammy perfectly timed. If you aren’t familiar with Maybe Sammy, the Sydney bar won the Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award last year,...

expressnews.com

New Southtown-area bar opens serving craft cocktails and French wine. Bar Ludivine is in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood

The nightlife in San Antonio’s Southtown area continues to pick up steam with the opening of a new bar in the Lavaca neighborhood. Bar Ludivine is now serving craft cocktails, beer and a selection of wines from Southern France in the business strip along South Presa Street that’s long been home to Taco Haven, now known as The Haven Southtown. Owner Mike Abad opened the bar in the former J&O’s Bar space in late October.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Time Out Global

It’s official: the best jaffles in Australia come from this café in South Sydney

Who doesn’t love a jaffle? Ooey gooey cheese on the inside, a perfectly crisp, caramelised shell and just the right thickness of bread come together to make a simple pleasure that puts many a fancier dish to shame. And it just so happens that the very best jaffle in the land is right here, in Sydney, in the southern beachside suburb of Cronulla. Miss Jaffles offers no less than 15 varieties of jaffle from the classic cheese to dessert options such as the Miss Biscoff, a combo of caramilk, biscoff biscuits and strawberries served with ice cream.
RESTAURANTS
kiss951.com

New Whiskey & Cocktail Bar Dram & Draught Coming To Southend

The whiskey & cocktail bar Dram & Draught is beginning work on their first Charlotte location. The first location opened in Raleigh in 2016 and boasts a neighborhood feel and laid-back atmosphere. Other locations include Durham and Greensboro. They will have over 300 whiskeys from across the world. Whiskey not really your thing? No worries they will also have draft beer and an extensive wine list. You can also enjoy a large array of hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Christmas Gifts#Cocktails#Bottled#Sydney Metro#Food Drink#Italian
dsmmagazine.com

Old Meets New at This Cocktail and Wine Bar

The New Northwestern Cocktail & Wine Bar has plenty of small snacks to eat while drinking, including this platter with Iowa-made cheese and stacks of cured meats and crackers. Something old: Nods to the New Northwestern Cocktail & Wine Bar’s former use as a hotel for train travelers in the early 1900s; maps line the walls, while train track designs adorn the bar and appear on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Miami Herald

Pastelito cocktails and lots of neon: This new cocktail bar pays tribute to Miami

The Tipsy Flamingo is here to elevate your drinking habits. The new bar from Last Call Hospitality Group — responsible for Redbar Drink Company in Brickell and Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar — marries upscale cocktail culture with a Miami vibe. Yes. That means a lot of neon and a lot of hot pink, possibly more than your eyes have witnessed in quite a while.
MIAMI, FL
MySanAntonio

New bar Pink Hill shakes up Broadway with rustic Texas cocktails this weekend

New Broadway bar and marketplace spot Pink Hill is mixing things with its official opening this Friday, October 29. Doors at Pink Hill, 2012 Broadway, open at 4 p.m. this Friday for libations and cocktail selection from its fully-realized menu featuring independent brands curated by beverage director, Campbell Dobbs. Bronte...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 WPDH

New Wine Bar Coming Soon to Downtown Beacon, New York

The Hudson Valley will soon welcome a new place to enjoy wine, food and live music. This time last year things seemed pretty unsure for the local bar and restaurant industry. We've seen a lot of businesses close their doors for good so it's refreshing to see a local business open their doors to share their delicious drinks and food to help bring the community together.
BEACON, NY
Sydney
Food & Drinks
wooderice.com

Wonderspaces Reopens Their Bar With an All New Cocktail Program As Well As 3 New Installations

Wonderspaces Philadelphia heads into fall and the holiday season at Fashion District Philadelphia by adding two new extraordinary installations to its show of interactive and experiential artwork. The current collection of global art will now include the most ever pieces, sixteen in total, with the addition of On a Human Scale by Matthew Matthew, Before I Die by Candy Chang and returning favorite Dinner Party by Charlotte Stoudt, Laura Wexler, Angel Soto, Skybound, Ryot & Telexist. On a Human Scale is a project which unites voices and faces of the world through technology. The project started as an experiment, by filming everyday New Yorkers singing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pacificsandiego.com

Cozy up to Serēa’s new fall cocktails

Serēa , one of the restaurants at the historic Hotel del Coronado, has just unveiled a new line of warm-weather cocktails. Sip on the El Otoño, made with Silencio mezcal, Jaja blanco tequila, blood orange juice, cranberry juice and spiced simple syrup served with a dehydrated orange wheel garnish; the Siren’s Cauldron, made with Daou cabernet, 50 Bleu vodka, Hennessy, pomegranate juice and spiced simple syrup garnished with mixed berries and fresh citrus wheels; the Golden Hour, made with Tanqueray gin, pear purée, lemon juice, rosemary honey and sparkling wine and garnished with a dried pear slice; the Gettin’ Figgy With it, made with Rabbit Hole rye, Frangelico, spiced simple syrup and lemon juice garnished with a sliced fig; or the Eve’s Orchard, made with Absolut Citron, green apple purée, apple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup garnished with a dried apple and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
CORONADO, CA
TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Bottled Cocktail Shops

Islington-based alcohol brand Homeboy has announced that it will be opening The Bottle Cocktail Shop in Farringdon, London. The company has yet to provide a specific date, but in the meantime, it has also debuted an online store selling its new line of bottled, ready-to-drink cocktails. Cocktails being offered via...
FOOD & DRINKS
holycitysinner.com

The Dewberry’s Brass Bar Mixologists Debut Exclusive New Cocktail Menu

The Dewberry’s brass bar mixologists announced today the debut an exclusive new menu, available by request only. Guests can discover classic cocktails that are reimagined and made with distinctive spirits. The menu’s offerings include a French 75 featuring Hennessy XO and Charles Heidsieck Champagne, an Añejo Old Fashioned with Don...
RESTAURANTS
marthastewart.com

Upgrade Your Happy Hour Game with One of These Best-in-Class Cocktail Shakers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're looking to grow your mixology skills or are getting ready to host a gathering of friends and family, a cocktail shaker is an essential you must have on your home bar. If you don't have one, what are you waiting for? There are plenty of options on the market. Instead of buying the first cocktail shaker you find, there are few things to consider to make sure you're getting a piece of barware you really need. First, think about the type of drinks you usually want; this will tell you if it makes sense to get a simple cocktail shaker or if you'd be better off with a cocktail set complete with a jigger, strainer, and even a muddler. You should also factor in your cocktail-making skills. Beginners would likely do well with a built-in strainer, while those more comfortable with shakers and looking to make multiple drinks at a time might prefer a Boston shaker. If you're planning on displaying a cocktail shaker on a bar cart, you'll likely want one that fits in with your home décor.
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

World’s Best Cocktails In November 2021

The best cocktails in November 2021 are here! We have compiled a list of cocktails that will put you in the mood for Thanksgiving or Christmas. These concoctions come from all over the world, and they're sure to make you feel like celebrating this holiday season. Also, check out our October feature for more cocktail inspiration!
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Hollywood’s Award-Winning Cocktail Bar the Spare Room Reopens After 19 Months

One of LA’s most celebrated cocktail bars, the Spare Room inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, reopens on Thursday November 4 after being closed for more than 18 months. The decade-old upstairs project from owners Marc Rose and Med Abrous of Call Mom returns for drinks and reservation group bowling this week, keeping hours Wednesday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. What’s more, the Spare Room is now welcoming in longtime bartender and former Speed Rack champion Tess Anne Sawyer as bar director, who will oversee the next generation of drinks at the nationally-recognized property. In 2020, the Spare Room was named the best American hotel bar by the international Spirited Awards.
RESTAURANTS
inregister.com

Dish: Blend Wine Bar’s Board and Bottle

Since taking over Blend Wine Bar, restaurateur and Level 2 sommelier Scott Higgins has created a menu of detailed, curated small plates intended to pair with an extensive wine list comprised by hard-to-find small producers. The “board and bottle” special opens the door to gastronomic exploration. Diners select five cheeses or charcuterie from a list of upmarket options and a bottle of wine from a group of about 40. Things change seasonally here, but look for robust flavors this month, both on the board and in the glass.
RESTAURANTS

