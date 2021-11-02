A new bottled cocktail range from one of Sydney's best bars is coming in hot for summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're looking to grow your mixology skills or are getting ready to host a gathering of friends and family, a cocktail shaker is an essential you must have on your home bar. If you don't have one, what are you waiting for? There are plenty of options on the market. Instead of buying the first cocktail shaker you find, there are few things to consider to make sure you're getting a piece of barware you really need. First, think about the type of drinks you usually want; this will tell you if it makes sense to get a simple cocktail shaker or if you'd be better off with a cocktail set complete with a jigger, strainer, and even a muddler. You should also factor in your cocktail-making skills. Beginners would likely do well with a built-in strainer, while those more comfortable with shakers and looking to make multiple drinks at a time might prefer a Boston shaker. If you're planning on displaying a cocktail shaker on a bar cart, you'll likely want one that fits in with your home décor.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO