Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months.

Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s.

Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon.

Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.