Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLuQa_0cjfcaUz00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 matchup on November 4, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (2-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the Indianapolis Colts (3-5). The total for this matchup has been set at 46.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Colts games have an average total of 46.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

  • Indianapolis is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Colts rack up 25.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the Jets give up per matchup (29.4).
  • Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.4 points.
  • The Colts average 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9) than the Jets give up per outing (390.4).
  • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

  • Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Jets score 16.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Colts give up (22.9).
  • When New York records more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Jets collect 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow per outing (352.4).
  • In games that New York totals over 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • In four home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • New York is 0-4 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.
  • In four road games this season, New York has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

