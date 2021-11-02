Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 matchup on November 4, 2021.
The New York Jets (2-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the Indianapolis Colts (3-5). The total for this matchup has been set at 46.5 points.
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- Colts games have an average total of 46.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Colts rack up 25.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the Jets give up per matchup (29.4).
- Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.4 points.
- The Colts average 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9) than the Jets give up per outing (390.4).
- This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
Jets stats and trends
- Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New York's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Jets score 16.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Colts give up (22.9).
- When New York records more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Jets collect 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow per outing (352.4).
- In games that New York totals over 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- At home, as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- In four home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
- This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- New York is 0-4 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.
- In four road games this season, New York has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
