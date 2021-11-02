Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.
Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Jacksonville's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
- Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 3.9 points above the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
- The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bills rack up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars give up (29.0).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 29.0 points.
- The Bills average only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386.0).
- In games that Buffalo amasses over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Jaguars rack up just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills surrender (15.6).
- Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 15.6 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills allow per outing (269.0).
- In games that Jacksonville totals over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- The Jaguars have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
- In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- This year away from home, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- Buffalo has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.
- Bills away games this season average 52.7 total points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
