Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Jacksonville's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.9 points above the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bills rack up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars give up (29.0).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 29.0 points.

The Bills average only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386.0).

In games that Buffalo amasses over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Jaguars rack up just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills surrender (15.6).

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 15.6 points.

The Jaguars rack up 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills allow per outing (269.0).

In games that Jacksonville totals over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

This year away from home, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Buffalo has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.

Bills away games this season average 52.7 total points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

