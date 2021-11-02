CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (4-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (4-4). The game has a 40.5-point over/under.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New England's games this season have gone over 40.5 points five of eight times.
  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.4, is 5.9 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

  • New England has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Patriots average 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per contest.
  • When New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).
Panthers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Carolina is 4-4-0 this year.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Panthers average 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots give up.
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots give up (352.9).
  • When Carolina totals more than 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This season, in four home games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • Panthers home games this season average 45.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • New England is 3-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • New England has gone over the total twice in three road games this season.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
