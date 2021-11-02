New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (4-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (4-4). The game has a 40.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England's games this season have gone over 40.5 points five of eight times.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.4, is 5.9 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Patriots average 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots rack up 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per contest.

When New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 4-4-0 this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Panthers average 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots give up.

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots give up (352.9).

When Carolina totals more than 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This season, in four home games, Carolina has gone over the total once.

Panthers home games this season average 45.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

New England is 3-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

New England has gone over the total twice in three road games this season.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.