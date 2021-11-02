Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a 47-point over/under.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 45.9, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-4-0 this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals rack up 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).

When Cincinnati picks up over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Browns' takeaways (5).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Browns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Browns score 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns collect 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up per matchup (361.3).

When Cleveland amasses more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this season.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in three road games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

