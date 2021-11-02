Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a 47-point over/under.
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bengals games this season is 45.9, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- The 47-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Bengals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Bengals rack up 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per matchup (304.9).
- When Cincinnati picks up over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Browns' takeaways (5).
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Browns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Browns score 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals give up.
- When Cleveland scores more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns collect 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up per matchup (361.3).
- When Cleveland amasses more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this season.
- The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- This year, in three road games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
