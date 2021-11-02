Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up for a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are favored by 9.5 points as they try to keep their six-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Cowboys put up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per outing (325.8).

In games that Dallas totals more than 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Broncos put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys give up (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).

In games that Denver picks up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall.

This season, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total each time.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

