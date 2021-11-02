Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are favored by 9.5 points as they try to keep their six-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Cowboys put up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
- Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per outing (325.8).
- In games that Dallas totals more than 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Broncos put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys give up (23.1).
- Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.1 points.
- The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
- In games that Denver picks up more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall.
- This season, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total each time.
- Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- This year, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.
- Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
