Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven games in a row, play the Houston Texans (1-7), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is a 6.5-point favorite in the matchup. The contest has an over/under of 46 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.2, is 13.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points fewer than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Dolphins average 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).

The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9), than the Texans give up per outing (401.4).

In games that Miami picks up more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 4-4-0 this season.

The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Texans score 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).

The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up (406.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

This year, in three home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

Houston is 0-4 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

In four away games this year, Houston has hit the over once.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.