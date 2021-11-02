Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven games in a row, play the Houston Texans (1-7), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is a 6.5-point favorite in the matchup. The contest has an over/under of 46 points.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.2, is 13.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.2 points fewer than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Dolphins average 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).
- The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9), than the Texans give up per outing (401.4).
- In games that Miami picks up more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Texans score 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).
- The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up (406.9).
- The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Home and road insights
- Miami has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
- This year, in three home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).
- Houston is 0-4 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
- In four away games this year, Houston has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
