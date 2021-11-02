Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

The New York Giants (2-6) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2). This game has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 47 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.2 points per game, 1.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.7 points under the 48.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 47 over/under in this game is 0.7 points above the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Raiders average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 per contest the Giants allow.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.

The Raiders rack up 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants allow per outing.

When Las Vegas amasses over 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (11).

Giants stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

New York's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Giants rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).

When New York records more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants rack up 345.8 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 354.0 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

This season, in four home games, New York has not hit the over.

Giants home games this season average 45.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

In away games, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three away games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over once.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

