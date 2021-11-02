Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The New York Giants (2-6) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2). This game has an over/under of 47 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Raiders vs. GiantsView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- New York's games have gone over 47 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 45.2 points per game, 1.8 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.7 points under the 48.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47 over/under in this game is 0.7 points above the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Raiders average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 per contest the Giants allow.
- Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Raiders rack up 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants allow per outing.
- When Las Vegas amasses over 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (11).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- New York's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Giants rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).
- When New York records more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Giants rack up 345.8 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.
- New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 354.0 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- This season, in four home games, New York has not hit the over.
- Giants home games this season average 45.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
- In away games, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three away games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over once.
- This season, Raiders away games average 47.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0