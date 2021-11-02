New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the game.
Odds for Saints vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
- Sunday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.
- The 46.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 6.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).
- New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Saints collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons allow per outing (358.3).
- When New Orleans churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Falcons rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints give up.
- When Atlanta puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints allow (344.3).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up more than 344.3 yards.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or more at home.
- New Orleans has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.
- The average point total in Saints home games this season is 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- Atlanta is 2-1 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.
- Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.
- Falcons away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
