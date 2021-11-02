New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes there ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

Sunday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 6.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).

New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.9 points.

The Saints collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons allow per outing (358.3).

When New Orleans churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread two times this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Falcons rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints give up.

When Atlanta puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints allow (344.3).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up more than 344.3 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or more at home.

New Orleans has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta is 2-1 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.

Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.

Falcons away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.