France invites UK's Frost to Paris to discuss fisheries dispute

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister...

Birmingham Star

EU Partially Suspends Visa Facilitation For Belarusian Officials

The European Council has partially suspended its visa-facilitation agreement with Belarus over the 'hybrid attack' Minsk has launched against the European Union by fostering a migrant crisis along the Poland-Belarus border. The suspension of parts of the agreement will not affect ordinary citizens, the European Council said in announcing the...
Birmingham Star

15,000 migrants ready to cross Belarus border into EU, Poland warns

Warsaw has doubled-down on claims that Belarus is orchestrating an illegal migration crisis on its doorstep, accusing the neighboring nation of bringing in thousands of desperate people and encouraging them to cross the border. In an interview with Polish radio on Tuesday, Stanis?aw ?aryn, the spokesman for the country's Special...
David Frost
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
Reuters

UK to consult on possible central bank digital currency

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that they would hold a formal consultation next year on whether to move forward on a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) that would take years to introduce. Central banks across the world are...
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
The Independent

US reopens borders to UK travellers

The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector.Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban.Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries such as the UK, Ireland, the 26...
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s worst nightmare? President Michel Barnier

For the moment, the English are not interested in the French election. Brexit has dulled us into a sleepy indifference about European affairs. Boris Johnson proclaims the arrival of a “global Britain”, an invocation of the time when the UK was a world power. It is becoming a resurrection of the fantasy of an Anglosphere dominating the world.The problem is that US president Joe Biden, who always calls himself an Irishman, is not interested in fuelling this fantasy. Meanwhile, the behaviour of a right-wing Australian prime minister, who is largely unknown in Britain, in deceiving France on submarines has caused...
albuquerqueexpress.com

NSAs of India, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, terror threats emanating from Afghanistan at strategic talks in Paris

By Naveen KapoorParis [France], November 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his French counterpart for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries in Paris today. Doval co-chairs the strategic dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. The French delegation...
newschain

No breakthrough in UK-France talks on fishing dispute

No breakthroughs have been announced following a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister in a bid to calm the post-Brexit dispute over fishing. But Downing Street said it is confident France will not resume its threats to increase checks or block British boats from French ports...
kentuckytoday.com

France frees UK trawler caught up in Channel fishing dispute

LONDON (AP) — A British-registered scallop boat caught up in a post-Brexit spat between the U.K. and France over fishing licenses has been released by French authorities, its owner said Wednesday. Andrew Brown, head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the scallop dredger, said the Cornelis Gert Jan...
The Independent

Boat at centre of row returns home as UK’s Lord Frost arrives in Paris for key post-Brexit talks

A British boat held by the French for alleged illegal fishing arrived back in England just as crunch talks to end the escalating licensing crisis were set to begin in Paris.The Cornelis Gert Jan steamed into Shoreham, West Sussex, early on Thursday morning following a week on the quay in the Normandy port of Le Havre.But – despite being allowed to return home without paying a £125,000 bail bond – skipper Jondy Ward still faces criminal trial back in France in August.This will be one of the key issues discussed by Brexit Minister Lord Frost when he arrives in Paris...
newschain

Macron’s deadline looms in UK-France fishing dispute

France is set to take punitive action on Tuesday as the UK refused to “roll over” in a dispute over post-Brexit licences to fish in British waters. Downing Street said it had “robust” contingency plans in place if Emmanuel Macron’s government carries out threats to disrupt trade from midnight. Foreign...
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost warns UK ‘actively considering’ legal battle with France amid fishing row

Brexit minister Lord Frost has revealed the UK is “actively considering” triggering a legal battle with France amid an escalating dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.Earlier this week, Paris threatened to introduce increased checks on British boats from its ports and a ban on seafood imports unless the issue over licences for small French vessels to fish in British waters is resolved by Tuesday.Ministers have warned of retaliatory measures if France presses ahead with the proposed sanctions, and Boris Johnson did not rule out the prospect of triggering a legal battle with the country — hinting at sending the dispute to...
