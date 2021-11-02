Darren Lynn Bousman wraps international horror film “CELLO” with Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell

The acclaimed Malaysian chiller is now available via Virtual Cinema, VOD and digital. ROH, which was Malaysia’s entry for Best International Film at last year’s Oscars, is released by Film Movement and was written and directed by Emir Ezwan, making his feature filmmaking debut after years of visual effects work. Farah Ahmad, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq, Namron, Junainah M. Lojong and Putri Syahadah Nurqaseh star; the synopsis: “Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring home a strange young girl caked in clay. She tells of spirits and spirit hunters and after spending the night she delivers an ominous prophecy: the family will all soon die. As strangers begin to show up on her doorstep, and terrible events crop up around them, she quickly finds another reason to fear the forest.”
