Darren Lynn Bousman wraps international horror film “CELLO” with Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell

By Michael Gingold
rue-morgue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nature of the director’s latest, top-secret project has now been revealed. Alamiya and Envision Media Arts have announced that Darren Lynn Bousman (pictured) has completed shooting CELLO, which was shot on location in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic. Scripted...

rue-morgue.com

