Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted to omitting Colin Powell’s health complications after using his death to rail against the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. On Monday, Carlson led his show with the news from Powell’s family that he died of Covid complications at the age of 84. Carlson honed in on the fact that the former secretary of state died despite being fully vaccinated against Covid, saying “that fact does not make his death any less sad nor is it unusual. Many thousands of vaccinated Americans have died of Covid.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO