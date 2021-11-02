CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at Thursday's practice

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be tracking to a return Sunday against the Denver Broncos after...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

Jerry Jones had perfect response after Cowboys embarrassing loss to Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys were thoroughly embarrassed by the Denver Broncos, and Jerry Jones has some thoughts. It was a Sunday full of stunning upsets in the NFL, but few hit harder than what happened to the Dallas Cowboys. Buffalo losing to the Jaguars was unbelievable but the game was tight...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
247Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Stephen Jones on the possibility of Kellen Moore and/or Dan Quinn moving on after 2021

Stephen Jones on Cowboys’ concern level of losing Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn this offseason - SportsDay Staff. Do Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn have one foot out the door?. Executive vice president Stephen Jones recently joined the Norm and D Invasion on KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket to discuss all things Cowboys. Here are some of the highlights, edited for clarity:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FanSided

3 Cowboys who deserve blame for embarrassing loss to Broncos

As the Dallas Cowboys collapse against the Denver Broncos, who should take the blame for this lopsided loss? Well, where do we start?. The Denver Broncos entered the season with mild expectations and seemed like a team that would have a fairly decent season, but they didn’t appear to be the type of team that could crush a potential Super Bowl contender.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
Maryland Daily Record

Tony Romo Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Yes (Hawkins, Rivers) Profession: Former American football quarterback and sports analysts. Antonio Ramiro Romo, famously known for his field name Tony Romo is a retired American football quarterback as well as a sports analyst. He played for the NFL (National Football League) for 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making him a famous person.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
CowboyMaven

Jerry Jones on NFL Scandal? Cowboys Owner’s 2 Words Say it All

FRISCO - The final word from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the league’s investigation into deposed coach Jon Gruden and Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has been delivered. But powerful NFL owner Jerry Jones would like to deliver two more words. The Dallas Cowboys boss said of the investigation...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kellen Moore Sums Up What Dak Was Like On The Sideline

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got to experience a different side of the NFL game on Sunday night as he sat out with a strained calf. Prescott watched his backup Cooper Rush lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Dallas improved to 6-1 with a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings. While he was unable to play, Prescott still had an impact, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names The NFL’s Best Team Right Now

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin remains a staunch supporter of his former team. He appeared on First Take on Monday, and made a very bold claim about his 4-1 franchise. Dallas blasted the rival New York Giants on Sunday, outgaining them 515 to 367 in a 44-20 win....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy