Labor board to hear Amazon workers’ bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the filing of a civil complaint today seeking forfeiture of four looted Cambodian antiquities at a museum in Denver, Colorado, for the purpose of returning the antiquities to the Kingdom of Cambodia. The antiquities, which include a 12th to 13th century Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting Prajnaparamita, and a 7th to 8th century Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting Surya, were sold to the museum by antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford through the use of false provenance documents. The museum has voluntarily relinquished possession of the antiquities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO