Labor board to hear Amazon workers’ bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

WASHINGTON – Sikirat Adunni Brown, 60, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was sentenced today to 13 months in prison for defrauding the D.C. Medicaid program out of more than $340,000. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, Maureen R. Dixon, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General for the region that includes Washington, D.C, and Daniel W. Lucas, Inspector General for the District of Columbia.
