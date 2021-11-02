CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices rise on slow OPEC oil output increase

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world’s top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%, to...

Forbes

OPEC Says To Biden: If You Want More Oil, Pump It Yourself

OPEC and its oil-producing partners have rebuffed President Joe Biden’s calls for increased production amidst rising fuel prices, retorting that if the United States believes the world’s economy needs more energy, then it has the capability to increase production itself. The OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-member top producers guided by Russia, approved an increase in production of 400,000 barrels per day for the month of December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Rally Slows as U.S. Hints at Actions to Quell Rising Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Oil eked out a gain on Monday as Saudi Arabia is raising prices, but the rally cooled after the U.S. signaled measures to ease oil and gasoline prices. Futures in New York closed 0.8% higher, paring gains of as much as 1.7% earlier in the session. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that President Biden may make an announcement to address high oil and gasoline prices this week. Granholm didn’t specify any particular measures, but the U.S. has said that releasing crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is one option it’s considering to cool prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ktwb.com

Oil gains on rosier outlook for global economy, fuel demand

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a third session on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude was up 8 cents at $83.51 a barrel by 0220 GMT, after gaining 0.8% on...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

UAE: Oil Price Would Be Double Without OPEC+

Oil prices would be double what they are today if it wasn’t for the concerted actions by OPEC+ to manage supply and demand, the United Arab Emirates said on Monday at the Africa Oil Week Conference in Dubai, Bloomberg reported. The self-congratulatory remarks are similar to those uttered by Saudi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 15.1 cents from a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles" The post Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Miami

Gasoline Prices Edge Down Slightly

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prices at the gas pumps edged down slightly making it just a little bit cheaper for Floridians to fill up their tanks. Florida’s average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week. The price of crude oil – which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year – dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains. It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month. Unfortunately for motorists, half...
MIAMI, FL
mediaite.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
STURGIS, MI
mynews13.com

Gas prices remain high as OPEC denies pressure to quickly increase oil production

DALLAS — Drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump as the statewide average remains above three dollars for the third straight week. “Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above $3.00 per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

After around forty years of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I am not often left scratching my head these days. I may not agree with every move, but I can usually see the logic behind them. This week’s big drop in oil prices, on the other hand, mystifies me. I can, I suppose, see that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” kind of thing, but the timing of the move and its complete disregard of news that positively impacts fundamental factors was a bit puzzling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

