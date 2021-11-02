CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China urges families to keep stores of daily needs ahead of winter

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese families should keep stores of daily necessities in case there is a sudden increase in demand, the Ministry of Commerce said, as the government strives to ensure sufficient food...

