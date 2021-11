$15,000 Donation from Food Lion Will Open the First of Six Food Pantries to Combat Food Insecurity on Campus. RALEIGH, N.C. – On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, Shaw University will launch the first of six new food pantries on campus, with support from corporate partner Food Lion, whose representatives will present a $15,000 check to the university to help combat food insecurities experienced by students on the campus. Terry Workman, manager of the Avent Ferry Shopping Center Food Lion, will present the donation to Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Football House located at 521 S. Person Street.

