The Khajiit are one of the coolest races in Skyrim. Lynx-like in how they appear in the 2011 RPG and originating from the land of Elsweyr, they’re known for their sneaking and melee skills, thanks to their talon-like claws. Now, a modder has made the Khajiit even greater by adding a whole lot more variety to the types that you’ll encounter in Skyrim, which reflects the many different versions found in their lore.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO