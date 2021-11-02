CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Parkview's Kayla Lester commits to Delaware State

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkview senior Kayla Lester committed Monday to the Delaware...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced off Tuesday against migrants, including families with young children, who were camped just across the border in Belarus, amid a tense standoff on the European Union’s eastern border. Polish authorities reported that the situation on the border...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Sports
The Hill

Here are the six latest Trump allies to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware State University#Fastpitch Softball#Panthers
CBS News

Robinhood says hackers stole data belonging to 7 million customers

Robinhood said Monday that the popular trading app suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information of roughly 7 million users then demanded a ransom payment. The online trading platform said it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy