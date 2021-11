(NEW YORK) — Rising sea levels paired with recent storm surges have been causing faster than usual erosion on Hawaii’s beaches and shorelines. “The coastal issues that are related to climate change are sort of the canary in the coal mine,” coastal hazards specialist Tara Owens told This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “Everybody who lives here in Hawaii is an oceanographer. … You’re looking at the tides … you’re paying attention to the waves. You can’t ignore or bury the problems, because you see them every day.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO