USD/JPY struggles to defend 114.00 on anxious markets, BOJ minutes

With this week's global data calendar looking more parched than the Australian outback, markets have been left to their own devices thus far, drifting on the tides of sentiment swings and rent-a-comment from central bank officials. Overnight, the Fed's semi-annual Stability Report highlighted risks from China's real estate sector and inflation that becomes persistent, not transitory, although you can spin that term however you want. It noted the dangers of inflated asset prices and potentially ugly corrections, which begs the question as to why so many central banks, including the Fed, are quantitatively easing into it? We also had a plethora of central bank speakers, including Bank of England Governor Baily, who might hike if inflation is sticky, and the Fed's Bullard, Clarida and Evan's, who were two, one, lift-off, I mean zero for rate hikes in 2022. The see-saw remains as balanced in the monetary playground as ever.
