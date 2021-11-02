CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoJ Minutes showed members said pent-up demand has yet to materialise in Japan

By Ross J Burland
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Japan Minutes came out in recent trade and they showed that a few members said chip shortage, supply chain disruptions are weighing on global output, trade. Members shared view Japan's economy likely to improve as impact...

kfgo.com

BOJ board debated fate of pandemic-relief scheme at Sept mtg -minutes

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers debated the fate of a pandemic-relief loan scheme at their September meeting, with one of them proposing phasing it out when the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis subsides, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday. The nine-member board shared the view that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Suzuki reaffirms that specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is back on the wires now, having concluded a meeting with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda this Tuesday. Reaffirms that specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide. Reaffirms continuation of joint statement between government and BOJ. Government and BOJ are...
ASIA
DailyFx

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update

The BoJ monetary meeting this week will see the release of its outlook report, where updates on economic activities and prices will be observed. While Covid-19 risks are currently taking a backseat in Japan, supply constraints are putting a cap on production output for its export-reliant economy. A plunge in autos shipments has led to a slowdown in export growth to 13.0% in September, down from 26.2% in August. With that, the central bank may refrain from any premature policy tightening, with accommodative policies to remain for the foreseeable future. Consensus expectations point towards the BoJ keeping in place its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield.
BUSINESS
#Bank Of Japan#The Bank Of Japan Minutes
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles to defend 114.00 on anxious markets, BOJ minutes

USD/JPY eases from fortnight top to probe a two-day uptrend. Risk appetite sours amid pre-central bank moves, mixed catalysts. BOJ minutes confirm policymakers’ readiness to take additional easing measures if covid-led hardships escalate. Chatters over monetary policy, inflation remain hot ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision. USD/JPY seesaws around 114.00, following...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed despite Japan’s stimulus news

Asian equities seesaw amid downbeat stock futures, US Treasury yields. Japan government agrees over $441 voucher to battle the pandemic-led economic woes. China’s NDRC held meeting with property developers and banks in Shenzhen amid debt woes. Tapering, rate hike concerns join Fed reshuffle chatters to weigh on the mood. Asian...
STOCKS
