Nebraska shot a blistering 76 percent in the second half, pulling away from Peru State, 97-58, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska used second-half runs of 16-2, 14-1 and 19-3 take control in the second half after leading by only eight at the break. NU was 22-of-29 from the floor in the final 20 minutes, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range. Grad transfer Alonzo Verge, Jr. led four Huskers in double figures with 20 points, eight assists and three steals and had eight of his points in the 16-2 spurt after Peru State pulled to within 39-33.

PERU, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO