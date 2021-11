The Rams had a big media day on Thursday where coordinators and players got to speak with reporters about practice, the road ahead, or even their teammates. Aaron Donald had the chance to touch on Sebastian Joseph-Day, who's played alongside him on the defensive line for three seasons now. Joseph-Day, who's largely known for his run-stopping efforts, has anchored the middle of the defensive line in each of the Rams' first seven games thus far. He currently holds possession of 38 total tackles (23 solo) with three sacks and is a key component of the Rams' defense.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO