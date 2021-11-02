China urges families to keep stores of daily needs ahead of winter

China has urged families to stockpile food and essentials for emergency use, triggering concerns over potential food shortages, even as supply chains have been disrupted due to extreme weather and Covid outbreaks.The announcement came late on Monday from China’s commerce ministry. It urged authorities to keep supply chains smooth, maintain stable prices and give early warnings in case of any potential shortages.The ministry also said authorities must publicise information on where and how they could get supplies in areas that are under lockdown.It did not mention any reasons – including food shortages or potential lockdowns in light of recent Covid...

CHINA ・ 7 DAYS AGO