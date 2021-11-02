CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Degenerates (Review)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector – Jonathan Doe (Barf Bunny, Carving the Cadaver Vol. 1) Starring – Felicia Fisher (Thrust, Green Hell) and Jonathan Doe. Horror is such a vast genre with so many sub-genres and hybrids. For the most part, I enjoy most of them but there is some trends or movements that I...

www.horrorsociety.com

movieboozer.com

Seneko: ’69 Camaro (EP Review)

You have to have an appreciation for Seneko’s music. His alt country vibe won’t be for everyone, but it was for me. His rockin’ guitar work on his EP, ’69 Camaro, sometimes makes you forget Seneko is pure country in an outlaw kind of way. Still, he shows his heart...
MUSIC
horrorsociety.com

The Vigil (Review)

Director – Keith Thomas (Arkane) Starring – Dave Davis (The Walking Dead, Logan), Menashe Lustig (Menashe, Holy Woman), and Malky Goldman (Woman of Valor, Unorthadox) When IFC and Shout Factory teamed up several years ago I was extremely excited for the possibility of the amazing releases this collaboration would bring us. The pair has released some seriously eerie horror films over the last few years some of which still get regular revisits from me. A few weeks ago I received the press release for the religious horror film The Vigil from IFC Midnight and Scream Factory. I was really excited to check this one out so I reached out to my friends at Scream Factory and they were kind enough to send a copy my way. Thanks guys!
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Army of Thieves (2021)

Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai. A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of aspiring thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse. Before taking...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Black Pumpkin (Review)

Director – Ryan McGonagle (Legend of Fall Creek, The Good, the Bad, and the Bloody) Starring – Ellie Patrikios (Gam Cam Grrl, Body of Sin), Matt Rife (Average Joe, After Masks), and Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick (American Horror Story, Dave) Release Date – 2018. Rating – 2/5. Halloween is this weekend...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Trick or Treat (Review)

Director – Edward Boase (The Mirror, Blooded) Starring – Craig Kelly (Titanic, Waking the Dead), Dean Lennox Kelly (Jamestown, Being Human), and Frances Barber (Mr. Holmes, Cold Feet) Release Date – 2019. Rating – 3/5. Last year I was searching through Wal-Mart for new releases when I found myself very...
MOVIES
whereyat.com

Film Review: Dune (2021)

It's better to try to remake bad movies or flawed-but-interesting movies instead of great ones. 1984's Dune is a silly mess, a lowlight in David Lynch's otherwise praiseworthy career. Director Denis Villeneuve enters on a hot streak, having made three good-to-excellent films in a row (Prisoners, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). But his take at Dune feels like it's missing something, even though it's pretty to look at (you should definitely see it on the big screen instead of HBO Max).
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

ANTLERS (2021) – Review

Before you begin to fill the candy bowls and light up the jack o’lantern, how about taking a terror trek to the “haunted” multiplex for a very modern take on the traditional “creature feature”? Yes, there’s a growling drooling mythical monster at the center of the story, though the town and its past are pretty scary without this “beastie”. Perhaps this is a result of the unique behind-the-scenes pairing of a producer known for his fantasy fright flicks and a director who’d helmed several films that deal with all-too-human horrors. Together this “mad move-scientist” duo have stitched together a shambling nightmare thing that threatens to impale several villagers on its razor-sharp ANTLERS.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Good Things Devils Do (Review)

Director – Jess Norvisgaard (The Resurrection of Kryst) Starring – Bill Oberst Jr. (3 From Hell, Circus of the Dead), Linnea Quigley (Night of the Demons, Return of the Living Dead), and David Rucker III (Fatal Attraction, Your Worst Nightmare) Release Date – 2020. Rating – 3/5. During my October...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Horror Creature Feature BYE, SON launches crowdfunding campaign

Bye, Son is a horror creature feature that has recently launched a crowd funding campaign through Indiegogo. What starts off as a fun weekend vacation movie set on Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California, soon becomes a psychological journey for the characters and audience alike. When one by one friends go missing or turn up dead, no one knows whether it is a mysterious creature seemingly hunting them, or quite possibly one another. In addition to a very diverse and talented cast, this is a creature never before portrayed in the horror genre! Is it nature or nurture? Is mankind’s recklessness at play or simply a matter of someone pushed too far?
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Inheritance (Review)

Director – Eric Palmer (Arm Wrestling Roulette) Starring – Andi-Jo Vargo, Nikki Aloise, and Nikki Claus. A few weeks back I was contacted by my friend Brad Twigg at Fuzzy Monkey Films to check out another filmmaker’s film. The director, Eric Palmer, was looking for people to review his new film Inheritance so Brad reached out to me because I had reviewed all of his films up to this point. I wasn’t able to check it out when it was sent to me but on Halloween while I was doing my annual horror binge I decided that Inheritance was the perfect film to toss into the rotation. I want to thank Brad for reaching out to me and I also want to thank Eric for allowing me the opportunity to review your film.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Review: Kris Roselli’s HIDEOUT

If you look up the definition of slow burn in the dictionary, then you’ll find the movie poster above for Kris Roselli’s Hideout. This story goes from an angsty crime narrative to… well, something else entirely! It’s no surprise to me why VMI Releasing picked it up for a cable and VOD debut slated for November 9th 2021. Hideout has been killing it in the film festival circuit lately, and now it’s time to show the world that there is no safe place to squat. Written and directed by Kris Roselli, the plot follows a small group of amateur criminals who take over a remote farmhouse following a botched robbery. The family within seems friendly enough, even offering to help an injured conman, until it becomes clear that their intentions aren’t always good-natured. As violence in the farmhouse escalates to an alarming and disturbing rate, the now unwelcomed residents begin to understand that something evil is driving them off the deep end. But is it too late to break free? Produced by Tierney Boorboor, Kris Roselli and Mark Mattson, Hideout stars Bryan Enright, Audrey Kovar, Chris Wolfe, Katie Lyons and Janice Laflam. And what these people put together is crazy! Don’t Breathe meets Evil Dead!
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Adam Ethan Crow’s Haunting Horror LAIR Comes to Digital & VOD Nov. 9th from 1091 Pictures

Adam Ethan Crow’s Chilling Haunting Horror Debut LAIR Comes to Digital & VOD Nov. 9th. Starring Corey Johnson (Morbius), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandra Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scotts), Aislinn De’ath, Kashif O’Connor, and newcomers Anya Newall and Alana Wallace. Synopsis: When Ben Dollarhdye is...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Chariots of the Gods: Eternals (2021) - Reviewed

Chloé Zhao has had an incredible run of films culminating in 2020 with her critically lauded piece Nomadland which garnered many awards and a Best Director win at the Oscars. Her work tends to be low-key, filled with quiet humane moments and delicate cinematography, more concerned with nuanced emotions than spectacle. It is interesting she chose to helm a blockbuster superhero film as her next venture as it doesn't play to any of her strengths as a filmmaker, but it may have been she was looking for a challenge. That all being said, unfortunately her newest film Eternals (2021) is an unfocused mess of a story that features a wonderfully diverse cast that has no chemistry.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Screen Media Acquires Found Footage Flick STOKER HILLS

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the acquisition of all US rights to the found footage horror film Stoker Hills. Directed by filmmaker Benjamin Louis, the film was written by Jonah Kuehner (Good Luck Charlie), and stars William Lee Scott (Butterfly Effect), Danny Nucci (Titanic), Steffani Brass (Six Feet Under), and Tony Todd (Candyman). Rab Butler, Timothy Christian, Jonah Kuehner, and Benjamin Louis produced through Streetwalkers Productions. Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in January.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Old (Review)

Director – M. Night Shyamalan (Split, Unbreakable) Starring – Gael Garcia Bernal (The King, Vamps), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Hanna), and Rufus Sewell (Dark City, A Knight’s Tale) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 4/5. Director M. Night Shyamalan is a polarizing filmmaker to say the least. His films have...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Shudder Announces Release Date and Drops Trailer for Holiday Horror THE ADVENT CALENDAR

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural will premiere writer/director Patrick Ridremont’s ornate and elegant French horror fantasy The Advent Calendar exclusively on Thursday, December 9th. Combining Faustian themes and allusions with European folklore and tense, chilling terror, the Shudder Original film provides some highly original holiday season horror.
MOVIES
Variety

‘American Rust’ Breakout Julia Mayorga Starring Opposite Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in “Rare Objects.” Holmes not only stars in the film, she will produce and direct the movie. She also co-wrote its screenplay. Mayorga is fresh off her first big breakout role in Showtime’s “American Rust,” a critically-acclaimed family drama in which she stars in alongside Jeff Daniels, Bill Camp and Maura Tierny. She was recently named one of People Magazine’s Latinx actors to watch. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Mickey Reece’s Possession Tale AGNES in Theaters + VOD 12/10

A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma. AGNES is directed by Mickey Reece, and written by Reece and John Selvidge. It stars Molly...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Official Trailer of FREAK starring Debbie Rochon from Bayview Entertainment

Bianca Crespo’s FREAK starring legendary scream queen Debbie Rochon along with Amelia Duncombe and Shelby Hightower is being released by Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis: Following a harrowing incident in LA, writer Ava retreats to a remote cabin in the woods of Bucks County to escape, but the longer she stays, the more she realizes that her nightmare has only just begun.
MOVIES

