The Degenerates (Review)

If you look up the definition of slow burn in the dictionary, then you’ll find the movie poster above for Kris Roselli’s Hideout. This story goes from an angsty crime narrative to… well, something else entirely! It’s no surprise to me why VMI Releasing picked it up for a cable and VOD debut slated for November 9th 2021. Hideout has been killing it in the film festival circuit lately, and now it’s time to show the world that there is no safe place to squat. Written and directed by Kris Roselli, the plot follows a small group of amateur criminals who take over a remote farmhouse following a botched robbery. The family within seems friendly enough, even offering to help an injured conman, until it becomes clear that their intentions aren’t always good-natured. As violence in the farmhouse escalates to an alarming and disturbing rate, the now unwelcomed residents begin to understand that something evil is driving them off the deep end. But is it too late to break free? Produced by Tierney Boorboor, Kris Roselli and Mark Mattson, Hideout stars Bryan Enright, Audrey Kovar, Chris Wolfe, Katie Lyons and Janice Laflam. And what these people put together is crazy! Don’t Breathe meets Evil Dead!

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO